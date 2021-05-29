The Non-Executive of Energy Fuels (NYSE MKT: UUUU) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Non-Executive of Energy Fuels (UUUU – Research Report), Dennis Lyle Higgs, sold shares of UUUU for $178.1K.

The company has a one-year high of $7.83 and a one-year low of $1.42. UUUU’s market cap is $931 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -24.30.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $7.19, reflecting a -3.8% downside.

The insider sentiment on Energy Fuels has been negative according to 44 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Energy Fuels, Inc. operates as a mining development company. It engages in the exploration, evaluation and permitting of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.