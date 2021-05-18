The Non-Executive of Endeavour Silver is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Non-Executive of Endeavour Silver (EXK – Research Report), Mario D. Szotlender Rajs, exercised options to sell 25,000 EXK shares for a total transaction value of $186.2K.

Following this transaction Mario D. Szotlender Rajs’ holding in the company was decreased by 3% to a total of $1.04 million. Following Mario D. Szotlender Rajs’ last EXK Sell transaction on September 11, 2020, the stock climbed by 1.9%.

Based on Endeavour Silver’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $34.47 million and quarterly net profit of $12.25 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $21.93 million and had a GAAP net loss of $15.93 million. The company has a one-year high of $6.91 and a one-year low of $1.70. EXK’s market cap is $1.13 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 29.50.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.57, reflecting a 2.3% upside.

The insider sentiment on Endeavour Silver has been negative according to 41 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Mario D. Szotlender Rajs' trades have generated a 22.5% average return based on past transactions.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property and La Plata plant in Zacatecas, and Parral property in Chihuahua. The company was founded by Bradford James Cooke on March 11, 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.