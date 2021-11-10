The Non-Executive of EMX Royalty (NYSE MKT: EMX) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Non-Executive of EMX Royalty (EMX – Research Report), Brian Kenneth Levet, bought shares of EMX for $66K.

This recent transaction increases Brian Kenneth Levet’s holding in the company by 50% to a total of $165K. This is Levet’s first Buy trade following 7 Sell transactions.

EMX’s market cap is $305 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -22.70. Currently, EMX Royalty has an average volume of 193.86K. The company has a one-year high of $3.81 and a one-year low of $2.43.

The insider sentiment on EMX Royalty has been positive according to 33 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

EMX Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metals properties. The company focuses on the gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc and molybdenum properties. It conducts exploration on properties located primarily in Turkey, Haiti, Kyrgyz Republic, Europe, Southwest United States, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded on August 21, 2001 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.