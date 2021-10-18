The Non-Executive of Electric Royalties Ltd. (Other OTC: ELECF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Electric Royalties Ltd. (ELECF – Research Report), Craig Lindsey, sold shares of ELECF for $7,200.

This is Lindsey’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on TSE:PHI back in December 2020 In addition to Craig Lindsey, one other ELECF executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Currently, Electric Royalties Ltd. has an average volume of 55.39K. ELECF’s market cap is $23.85 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -9.60.

Electric Royalties Ltd is focused on acquiring royalty interests in advanced stage mineral projects as well as operating mines to build a portfolio of royalty interests in mineral deposits of commodities namely lithium, vanadium, manganese, tin, graphite, cobalt, nickel & copper. It will benefit from the drive to electrification cars, rechargeable batteries, large scale energy storage, renewable energy generation and otherapplications.