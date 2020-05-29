The Non-Executive of EasyJet (Other OTC: EJTTF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of EasyJet (EJTTF – Research Report), Moya M Greene, bought shares of EJTTF for $50K.

This recent transaction increases Moya M Greene’s holding in the company by 95% to a total of $121.3K. This is Greene’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on ROYMF back in June 2016

The company has a one-year high of $19.86 and a one-year low of $5.30. EJTTF’s market cap is $3.33 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 8.00.

Based on 11 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.25, reflecting a -15.6% downside. Six different firms, including Bernstein and Citigroup, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.