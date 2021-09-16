The Non-Executive of Eastwest Bioscience (Other OTC: HBOSF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Eastwest Bioscience (HBOSF – Research Report), Rodney Gelineau, bought shares of HBOSF for $6,000.

This recent transaction increases Rodney Gelineau’s holding in the company by 2% to a total of $238.6K.

Based on Eastwest Bioscience’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending April 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $207.8K and GAAP net loss of -$151,866. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $138.7K and had a GAAP net loss of $374.7K. HBOSF’s market cap is $1.38 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -2.40. Currently, Eastwest Bioscience has an average volume of .

The insider sentiment on Eastwest Bioscience has been positive according to 11 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

EastWest Bioscience Inc is a seed-to-sale organization. The company is a producer, manufacturer and distributor of multiple lines of premium hemp products. Its consumer product lines are divided into four distinct brands including Natural Advancement offering natural biopharmaceutical health supplements; Earth’s Menu providing all-natural hemp superfoods; Natural Pet Science rendering pet food and pet supplements and Chanvre Hemp delivering all-natural health and beauty products.