The Non-Executive of East West Petroleum (Other OTC: EWPMF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of East West Petroleum (EWPMF – Research Report), Kevin Haney, bought shares of EWPMF for $2,600.

Following this transaction Kevin Haney’s holding in the company was increased by 6% to a total of $35.52K. Over the last month, Kevin Haney has reported another 3 Buy trades on EWPMF for a total of $13.35K.

Kevin Haney’s trades have generated a -1.9% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

East West Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties. Its current portfolio consists of exploration concessions in New Zealand and Romania. The company was founded by David Sidoo on October 23, 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.