The Non-Executive of E3 Metals (Other OTC: EEMMF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of E3 Metals (EEMMF – Research Report), Paul Gerard Reinhart, bought shares of EEMMF for $50K.

Following this transaction Paul Gerard Reinhart’s holding in the company was increased by 50% to a total of $358.5K. This is Reinhart’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on SCCRF back in January 2016

Currently, E3 Metals has an average volume of 167.24K. The company has a one-year high of $1.31 and a one-year low of $0.11. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 11.51.

E3 Metals Corp is a resource company with mineral properties in Alberta that is currently focused on technology development for lithium extraction from Alberta brines. It is engaged in the exploration of Clearwater and Exshaw Projects covering the Leduc reservoir in south-central Alberta. The company’s properties can be further sub-divided into five separate sub-properties namely Clearwater Sub-Property, Exshaw Sub-Property, Rocky Sub-Property, Sunbreaker Sub-Property, Drumheller Sub-Property.