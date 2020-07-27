The Non-Executive of Dynacor Gold Mines (Other OTC: DNGDF) is Selling Shares

On July 24, the Non-Executive of Dynacor Gold Mines (DNGDF – Research Report), Roger Demers, sold shares of DNGDF for $37.77K.

Based on Dynacor Gold Mines’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $30.87 million and quarterly net profit of $2.39 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $22.92 million and had a net profit of $1.18 million. Currently, Dynacor Gold Mines has an average volume of 66.63K. The company has a one-year high of $1.70 and a one-year low of $0.70.

Dynacor Gold Mines, Inc. engages in the production of gold and silver. It also owns the rights on several mining properties which are in the exploration stage, including its flagship exploration gold, copper and silver prospect, the Tumipampa, and Anta properties. The company was founded on December 15, 2006 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.