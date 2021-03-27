The Non-Executive of Docebo (NASDAQ: DCBO) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Docebo (DCBO – Research Report), William Alexander Anderson, bought shares of DCBO for $268.6K.

Following this transaction William Alexander Anderson’s holding in the company was increased by 13% to a total of $1.89 million. In addition to William Alexander Anderson, 2 other DCBO executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Docebo’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $18.76 million and GAAP net loss of -$3,741,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $12.3 million and had a GAAP net loss of $3.3 million. The company has a one-year high of $68.00 and a one-year low of $10.80. DCBO’s market cap is $1.32 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -157.60.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $66.30, reflecting a -40.8% downside. Starting in January 2021, DCBO received 8 Buy ratings in a row. Five different firms, including Goldman Sachs and Canaccord Genuity, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $314.4K worth of DCBO shares and purchased $768.4K worth of DCBO shares. The insider sentiment on Docebo has been negative according to 17 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Docebo Inc offers cloud-based learning platform for both internal and external enterprise learning with real time tracking of training results, optimizing time, and reducing costs associated with traditional learning methods. Geographically, it holds presence in five offices around the world, including locations in Europe, Asia and North America.