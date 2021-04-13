The Non-Executive of Discovery Metals is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Non-Executive of Discovery Metals (DSVMF – Research Report), Mark Gerard O’dea, exercised options to sell 250,000 DSVMF shares for a total transaction value of $568.5K.

In addition to Mark Gerard O’dea, one other DSVMF executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, Discovery Metals has an average volume of 254.82K. The company has a one-year high of $2.18 and a one-year low of $0.28.

The insider sentiment on Discovery Metals has been negative according to 34 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Discovery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration of polymetallic deposits in northern Coahuila State, Mexico. Its projects include Puerto Rico, La Kika, La Minerva, Jemi, Monclova, Renata, Santa Rosa. The company was founded on October 10, 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.