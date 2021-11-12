The Non-Executive of Diamcor Mining is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Non-Executive of Diamcor Mining (DMIFF – Research Report), Sheldon B Nelson, exercised options to sell 10,000 DMIFF shares for a total transaction value of $3,900.

In addition to Sheldon B Nelson, 5 other DMIFF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Diamcor Mining’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.47 million and GAAP net loss of -$884,816. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $0 and had a GAAP net loss of $652.8K. Currently, Diamcor Mining has an average volume of 179.70K. The company has a one-year high of $0.43 and a one-year low of $0.05.

The insider sentiment on Diamcor Mining has been negative according to 25 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Diamcor Mining, Inc. operates as a junior mining and exploration company. It engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, evaluation, operation, sale, and development of diamond based resource properties with a specific focus on the mining segment of the diamond industry. The firm is currently developing and advancing its Krone-Endora at Venetia project in South Africa. The company was founded on September 17, 1985 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.