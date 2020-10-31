The Non-Executive of Denison Mines (NYSE MKT: DNN) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Denison Mines (DNN – Research Report), Robert W Dengler, bought shares of DNN for $18.5K.

Following this transaction Robert W Dengler’s holding in the company was increased by 8% to a total of $237.7K. In addition to Robert W Dengler, one other DNN executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $0.58 and a one-year low of $0.19.

The insider sentiment on Denison Mines has been neutral according to 24 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. It has interest in McClean Lake uranium mill, Zone and Huskie deposits on the Waterbury Lake property. The company operates through the following segments: Mining, Denison Environmental Services, and Corporate and Other. The Mining segment include depreciation and development cost. The Denison Environmental Services segment involves decommissioning services. The Corporate and Other segment relates to management services. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.