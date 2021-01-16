The Non-Executive of Delta 9 Cannabis (Other OTC: VRNDF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Delta 9 Cannabis (VRNDF – Research Report), Hugh Housser Aird, sold shares of VRNDF for $75.26K.

Based on Delta 9 Cannabis’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $13.13 million and GAAP net loss of -$5,845,766. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.66 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.44 million. Currently, Delta 9 Cannabis has an average volume of 41.53K. VRNDF’s market cap is $43.48 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -14.90.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $75.26K worth of VRNDF shares and purchased $98.16K worth of VRNDF shares. The insider sentiment on Delta 9 Cannabis has been positive according to 12 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Delta 9 Cannabis, Inc. is a vertically integrated cannabis company, which engages in the production of medical and recreational cannabis products. Its products include kami mist, brooklyn sunrise, sesi star, and oil and sprays. The company was founded by John William Arbuthnot III and John William Arbuthnot IV in 2012 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.