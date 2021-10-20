The Non-Executive of Defense Metals (Other OTC: DFMTF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Defense Metals (DFMTF – Research Report), Andrew Burgess, sold shares of DFMTF for $5,700.

This is Burgess’ first Sell trade following 3 Buy transactions. In addition to Andrew Burgess, one other DFMTF executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Currently, Defense Metals has an average volume of 61.24K. DFMTF’s market cap is $17 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -4.50. The company has a one-year high of $0.59 and a one-year low of $0.12.

The insider sentiment on Defense Metals has been negative according to 14 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Defense Metals Corp is a Canadian mineral exploration company. It is engaged in sourcing, exploring and developing rare earth and uranium mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes uranium projects.