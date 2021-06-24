The Non-Executive of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ: DTEA) is Selling Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of DAVIDsTEA (DTEA – Research Report), Peter Price Robinson, sold shares of DTEA for $5,046.

In addition to Peter Price Robinson, 5 other DTEA executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $7.45 and a one-year low of $0.58. DTEA’s market cap is $120 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -16.30. Currently, DAVIDsTEA has an average volume of 129.20K.

The insider sentiment on DAVIDsTEA has been negative according to 45 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Peter Price Robinson's trades have generated a -13.4% average return based on past transactions.

DAVIDsTEA, Inc. engages in the retail of specialty tea. It offers a selection of loose-leaf teas, pre packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, food, and accessories through its stores. The company was founded by Herschel H. Segal and David Segal on April 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.