The Non-Executive of Datable Technology (Other OTC: TTMZF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Datable Technology (TTMZF – Research Report), Kim Oishi, bought shares of TTMZF for $9,625.

This is Oishi’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on TSE:XTT back in August 2020 Following this transaction Kim Oishi’s holding in the company was increased by 1% to a total of $762.5K.

TTMZF’s market cap is $8.6 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -2.20. Currently, Datable Technology has an average volume of 146.

Datable Technology Corp, formerly 3TL Technologies Corp is a Canada-based technology company. It is operating in the consumer Internet advertising sector. It is a provider of digital and social media consumer engagement, data mining and loyalty solutions. The company’s core product is Platform3, a Software-as-a-Service consumer marketing platform, which enables consumer packaged goods companies and consumer brands to engage consumers and influence purchasing decisions through their mobile devices and online.