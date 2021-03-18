The Non-Executive of Cronos Group is Exercising Options

On March 16 it was reported that the Non-Executive of Cronos Group (CRON – Research Report), Jason Marc Adler, exercised options to sell 190,278 CRON shares for a total transaction value of $1.98M.

Following this transaction Jason Marc Adler’s holding in the company was decreased by 64% to a total of $133 million. In addition to Jason Marc Adler, 8 other CRON executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Cronos Group’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $17.05 million and GAAP net loss of -$111,233,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $7.31 million and had a net profit of $62.01 million. The company has a one-year high of $15.83 and a one-year low of $4.62. CRON’s market cap is $3.67 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -50.80.

One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Sell CRON with a $6.50 price target. Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $9.21, reflecting a 8.3% upside.

The insider sentiment on Cronos Group has been negative according to 35 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the production and sale of cannabis in federally legal jurisdictions, including Canada and Germany. Its portfolio includes Peace Naturals, Original BC (OGBC) and Whistler Medical Marijuana Company (WMMC). The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.