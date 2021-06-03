The Non-Executive of Crest Resources (Other OTC: CRSTF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Crest Resources (CRSTF – Research Report), Garry Alfred Stock, bought shares of CRSTF for $17.59K.

This recent transaction increases Garry Alfred Stock’s holding in the company by 17% to a total of $275.9K. In addition to Garry Alfred Stock, one other CRSTF executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Crest Resources’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending February 28, the company posted quarterly revenue of $291.4K and quarterly net profit of $1.63 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $88.5K and had a net profit of $37.34K. Currently, Crest Resources has an average volume of 332.88K.

Crest Resources Inc is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral property assets in Canada, Australia and Peru. The operating segment of the company is the Exploration of the Mineral Properties. Some of the property of the company are Red Metal Ridge, Split Dome Copper, Chala Copper property and many more.