The Non-Executive of Cresco Labs (Other OTC: CRLBF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Cresco Labs (CRLBF – Research Report), Robert Malcom Sampson, sold shares of CRLBF for $12.5M.

In addition to Robert Malcom Sampson, one other CRLBF executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Cresco Labs’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $178 million and GAAP net loss of -$29,393,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $66.38 million and had a GAAP net loss of $26.55 million. The company has a one-year high of $17.49 and a one-year low of $3.90. Currently, Cresco Labs has an average volume of 34.93K.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $18.75, reflecting a -45.1% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $25M worth of CRLBF shares and purchased $224.8K worth of CRLBF shares. The insider sentiment on Cresco Labs has been negative according to 36 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Cresco Labs Inc is a Canada based company engaged in the production and sale of cannabis. The company distribute its products to dispensaries nationwide, including several dispensaries owned and operated by its team. Its product includes Reserve, Remedi, Mindy’s. All the revenues of the company were generated in the United States. It has ownership interests in Illinois, Pennsylvania, Ohio, California, Maryland, and Arizona.