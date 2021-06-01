The Non-Executive of Cresco Labs (Other OTC: CRLBF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Cresco Labs (CRLBF – Research Report), Gerald Francis Corcoran, bought shares of CRLBF for $224.8K.

Following this transaction Gerald Francis Corcoran’s holding in the company was increased by 148% to a total of $379.8K. Following Gerald Francis Corcoran’s last CRLBF Buy transaction on November 27, 2020, the stock climbed by 2.0%.

Based on Cresco Labs’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $171 million and GAAP net loss of -$48,180,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $66.38 million and had a GAAP net loss of $26.55 million. The company has a one-year high of $17.49 and a one-year low of $3.90. Currently, Cresco Labs has an average volume of 975.31K.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $21.56, reflecting a -44.3% downside. Four different firms, including BTIG and Canaccord Genuity, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $2.6M worth of CRLBF shares and purchased $224.8K worth of CRLBF shares. The insider sentiment on Cresco Labs has been negative according to 32 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Cresco Labs Inc is a Canada based company engaged in the production and sale of cannabis. The company distribute its products to dispensaries nationwide, including several dispensaries owned and operated by its team. Its product includes Reserve, Remedi, Mindy’s. All the revenues of the company were generated in the United States. It has ownership interests in Illinois, Pennsylvania, Ohio, California, Maryland, and Arizona.