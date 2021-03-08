The Non-Executive of Crescent Point Energy (NYSE: CPG) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Non-Executive of Crescent Point Energy (CPG – Research Report), Myron Maurice Stadnyk, bought shares of CPG for $64.9K.

This recent transaction increases Myron Maurice Stadnyk’s holding in the company by 24% to a total of $269.7K. In addition to Myron Maurice Stadnyk, one other CPG executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

CPG’s market cap is $2.31 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -1.20. The company has a one-year high of $4.35 and a one-year low of $0.51. Currently, Crescent Point Energy has an average volume of 10.78M.

Seven different firms, including BMO Capital and Canaccord Genuity, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. Based on 11 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.80, reflecting a -13.8% downside.

The insider sentiment on Crescent Point Energy has been positive according to 54 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It focuses on the following locations: Viewfield Bakken, Shaunavon, Flat Lake, Duvernay, and Uinta Basin. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.