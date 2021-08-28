The Non-Executive of CordovaCann (Other OTC: LVRLF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Non-Executive of CordovaCann (LVRLF – Research Report), Jakob Ripshtein, bought shares of LVRLF for $97.5K.

Following this transaction Jakob Ripshtein’s holding in the company was increased by 23% to a total of $88.62K. Over the last month, Jakob Ripshtein has reported another 3 Buy trades on LVRLF for a total of $297.2K.

Based on CordovaCann’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.44 million and GAAP net loss of -$616,906. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $0 and had a GAAP net loss of $900.3K. Currently, CordovaCann has an average volume of 62.00K. LVRLF’s market cap is $18.68 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -5.80.

CordovaCann Corp. engages in the provision of investment capital and services to the processing and production verticals of the cannabis sector. It focuses on building a cannabis products business. The company was founded on March 18, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.