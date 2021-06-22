The Non-Executive of Contact Gold (Other OTC: CGOLF) is Buying Shares

The Non-Executive of Contact Gold (Other OTC: CGOLF) is Buying SharesBy Carrie Williams
Today, the Non-Executive of Contact Gold (CGOLF – Research Report), John Andrew Dorward, bought shares of CGOLF for $9,000.
Following this transaction John Andrew Dorward’s holding in the company was increased by 8% to a total of $94.73K.
Currently, Contact Gold has an average volume of 46.98K. CGOLF’s market cap is $16.64 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -0.70.
John Andrew Dorward's trades have generated a -3.7% average return based on past transactions.
Contact Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of exploration properties. It holds interest in Pony Creek, South Carlin and Nevada Regional projects. The company was founded by Matthew Lennox-King, John Dorward Andrew, Andrew Farncomb, George Salamis, and Mark Wellings on May 26, 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.