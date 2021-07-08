The Non-Executive of Cognetivity Neurosciences (Other OTC: CGNSF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Cognetivity Neurosciences (CGNSF – Research Report), Ravinder Kang, sold shares of CGNSF for $11K.

Over the last month, Ravinder Kang has reported another 4 Sell trades on CGNSF for a total of $153.1K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 96.73. Currently, Cognetivity Neurosciences has an average volume of 113.15K. The company has a one-year high of $1.12 and a one-year low of $0.06.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Cognetivity Neurosciences Ltd is developing a platform technology comprising of a visual stimulus based diagnostic test and artificial intelligence tools to support the early detection and monitoring of cognitive impairment in neurodegenerative diseases, with initial emphasis on dementia in Alzheimer’s disease and mild cognitive impairment, a difficult-to-diagnose, “pre-dementia” condition.