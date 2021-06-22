The Non-Executive of Cognetivity Neurosciences is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Non-Executive of Cognetivity Neurosciences (CGNSF – Research Report), Ravinder Kang, exercised options to sell 10,000 CGNSF shares for a total transaction value of $11.5K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 89.09. CGNSF’s market cap is $60.2 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -43.60. Currently, Cognetivity Neurosciences has an average volume of 19.20K.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Cognetivity Neurosciences Ltd is developing a platform technology comprising of a visual stimulus based diagnostic test and artificial intelligence tools to support the early detection and monitoring of cognitive impairment in neurodegenerative diseases, with initial emphasis on dementia in Alzheimer’s disease and mild cognitive impairment, a difficult-to-diagnose, “pre-dementia” condition.