The Non-Executive of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE: CCEP) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Non-Executive of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP – Research Report), A N J Bennink, bought shares of CCEP for $997.2K.

Following this transaction A N J Bennink’s holding in the company was increased by 61% to a total of $2.63 million. Following A N J Bennink’s last CCEP Buy transaction on November 14, 2016, the stock climbed by 28.5%.

The company has a one-year high of $63.04 and a one-year low of $33.15. CCEP’s market cap is $27.3 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 36.60.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $67.43, reflecting a -12.0% downside. Six different firms, including Credit Suisse and Evercore ISI, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $122.3K worth of CCEP shares and purchased $997.2K worth of CCEP shares. The insider sentiment on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has been positive according to 50 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Coca-Cola European Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following brands: Coca-Cola, Diet Coke or Coca-Cola Light, Coke Zero, Coca-Cola Life, Fanta, and Sprite. It also offers energy drinks, waters, juices, sports drinks, and ready-to-drink teas. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.