The Non-Executive of CloudMD Software & Services (Other OTC: DOCRF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of CloudMD Software & Services (DOCRF – Research Report), Mark William Kohler, bought shares of DOCRF for $10.35K.

Following this transaction Mark William Kohler’s holding in the company was increased by 7% to a total of $122.2K. In addition to Mark William Kohler, one other DOCRF executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on CloudMD Software & Services’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $3.06 million and GAAP net loss of -$1,622,994. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.1 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.35 million. Currently, CloudMD Software & Services has an average volume of 40.38K. The company has a one-year high of $1.25 and a one-year low of $0.18.

Premier Health Group Inc. is a Canadian company. It is focused on health care approaches that combine human skill-based expertise with emerging technologies. The firm along with its subsidiary offers SAAS based health technology solutions including a cloud-based Electronic Medical Records (EMR) software, medical billing software and an online patient portal, Premier Health Group is also developing proprietary technology to deliver quality healthcare through the combination of connected primary care clinics, telemedicine, and artificial intelligence (AI).