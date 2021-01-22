The Non-Executive of CI Financial (NYSE: CIFAF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of CI Financial (CIFAF – Research Report), William Emerson Butt, bought shares of CIFAF for $987.3K.

Following this transaction William Emerson Butt’s holding in the company was increased by 240% to a total of $1.12 million. In addition to William Emerson Butt, 2 other CIFAF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $19.22 and a one-year low of $7.50. Currently, CI Financial has an average volume of .

Three different firms, including Barclays and Canaccord Genuity, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $468.4K worth of CIFAF shares and purchased $3.49M worth of CIFAF shares. The insider sentiment on CI Financial has been negative according to 35 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

CI Financial Corp. engages in the business of management, marketing, distribution, and administration of investment funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Asset Administration segments. The Asset Management segment includes fees earned on the management of mutual, segregated, pooled and closed-end funds, structured products and discretionary accounts. The Asset Administration segment involves commissions and fees earned on the sale of mutual funds and other financial products and ongoing service to clients. It offers services through brokers, independent financial planners, and insurance advisors. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.