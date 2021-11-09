The Non-Executive of Chakana Copper (Other OTC: CHKKF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Chakana Copper (CHKKF – Research Report), Thomas E. Wharton, bought shares of CHKKF for $29.01K.

Following this transaction Thomas E. Wharton’s holding in the company was increased by 1% to a total of $2.19 million.

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Currently, Chakana Copper has an average volume of 31.44K.

Starting in January 2021, CHKKF received 10 Buy ratings in a row.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Chakana Copper Corp. acquisition, development and operation of mineral properties. It operates through the tourmaline breccia pipes, and Soledad projects. The company was founded on May 2, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.