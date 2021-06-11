The Non-Executive of CGI Group (NYSE: GIB) is Selling Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of CGI Group (GIB – Research Report), Gilles Labbé, sold shares of GIB for $1.63M.

Following Gilles Labbé’s last GIB Sell transaction on November 15, 2019, the stock climbed by 9.1%.

The company has a one-year high of $91.62 and a one-year low of $60.58. Currently, CGI Group has an average volume of 111.66K.

Based on 10 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $97.13, reflecting a -7.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on CGI Group has been negative according to 52 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

CGI, Inc. engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS), and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC). The Northern Europe segment includes Nordics, Baltics, and Poland operations. The France segment comprises of the Luxembourg and Morocco operations. The ECS segment covers Netherlands and Germany. The APC segment covers India and Philippines. The company was founded by Serge Godin and André Imbeau in June 1976 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.