The Non-Executive of CGI Group (NYSE: GIB) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of CGI Group (GIB – Research Report), George A Cope, bought shares of GIB for $1M.

Following this transaction George A Cope’s holding in the company was increased by 104% to a total of $1.42 million. In addition to George A Cope, 2 other GIB executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on CGI Group’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $3.13 billion and quarterly net profit of $315 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.07 billion and had a net profit of $318 million. The company has a one-year high of $87.13 and a one-year low of $46.32. GIB’s market cap is $17.06 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 19.00.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $74.42, reflecting a -10.7% downside. Starting in April 2020, GIB received 7 Buy ratings in a row. Six different firms, including Scotiabank and RBC Capital, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $87.8K worth of GIB shares and purchased $1M worth of GIB shares. The insider sentiment on CGI Group has been neutral according to 52 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

CGI, Inc. engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS), and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC). The Northern Europe segment includes Nordics, Baltics, and Poland operations. The France segment comprises of the Luxembourg and Morocco operations. The ECS segment covers Netherlands and Germany. The APC segment covers India and Philippines. The company was founded by Serge Godin and André Imbeau in June 1976 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.