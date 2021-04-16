The Non-Executive of CES Energy Solutions (Other OTC: CESDF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of CES Energy Solutions (CESDF – Research Report), John Michael Hooks, bought shares of CESDF for $330.4K.

Following this transaction John Michael Hooks’ holding in the company was increased by 23% to a total of $1.4 million. This is Hooks’ first Buy trade following 12 Sell transactions.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, CES Energy Solutions has an average volume of 961. CESDF’s market cap is $327 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -2.10. The company has a one-year high of $1.57 and a one-year low of $0.49.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $1.94, reflecting a -33.0% downside. Six different firms, including RBC Capital and Canaccord Genuity, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.72M worth of CESDF shares and purchased $330.4K worth of CESDF shares. The insider sentiment on CES Energy Solutions has been negative according to 78 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

John Michael Hooks’ trades have generated a -13.7% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

CES Energy Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. Its operations include Drilling Fluids, Production Chemicals, Transportation & Logistics, Environmental Services, and Laboratory Services. The company was founded on November 13, 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.