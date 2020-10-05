The Non-Executive of CES Energy Solutions is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Non-Executive of CES Energy Solutions (CESDF – Research Report), Stella Cosby, exercised options to sell 9,012 CESDF shares for a total transaction value of $6,805.

This recent transaction decreases Stella Cosby’s holding in the company by 7% to a total of $70.18K. In addition to Stella Cosby, 2 other CESDF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, CES Energy Solutions has an average volume of 51.22K.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.18, reflecting a -53.2% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $20.42K worth of CESDF shares and purchased $94.42K worth of CESDF shares. The insider sentiment on CES Energy Solutions has been positive according to 75 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Stella Cosby’s trades have generated a 16.5% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

CES Energy Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. Its operations include Drilling Fluids, Production Chemicals, Transportation & Logistics, Environmental Services, and Laboratory Services. The company was founded on November 13, 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.