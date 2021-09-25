The Non-Executive of Central African Gold (Other OTC: NDENF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Central African Gold (NDENF – Research Report), Michael Townsend, bought shares of NDENF for $2,000.

Over the last month, Michael Townsend has reported another 20 Buy trades on NDENF for a total of $360.3K. In addition to Michael Townsend, one other NDENF executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

NDENF’s market cap is $5.71 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -5.00. Currently, Central African Gold has an average volume of .

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $87.34K worth of NDENF shares and purchased $350K worth of NDENF shares. The insider sentiment on Central African Gold has been positive according to 22 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

