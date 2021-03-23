The Non-Executive of Centamin (Other OTC: CELTF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Non-Executive of Centamin (CELTF – Research Report), Mark Anthony Bankes, bought shares of CELTF for $31.4K.

This recent transaction increases Mark Anthony Bankes’ holding in the company by 16% to a total of $315.7K. In addition to Mark Anthony Bankes, one other CELTF executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Currently, Centamin has an average volume of 15.45K. The company has a one-year high of $3.07 and a one-year low of $1.20.

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, the United Kingdom.