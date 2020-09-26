The Non-Executive of CB2 Insights (Other OTC: CBIIF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of CB2 Insights (CBIIF – Research Report), Peter Cummins, bought shares of CBIIF for $37.5K.

Following this transaction Peter Cummins’ holding in the company was increased by 240% to a total of $52.75K.

Based on CB2 Insights’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $3.7 million and GAAP net loss of -$661,741. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.26 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.82 million. Currently, CB2 Insights has an average volume of 306.55K.

CB2 Insights Inc has a mission to mainstream medical cannabis into traditional healthcare by gathering data and creating objective real-world evidence through proprietary software and service brands. Using clinical management and data collection software at the point-of-care, the company and its group of sub-brands has become a force behind bringing traditional healthcare protocols to the rapidly evolving cannabis industry.