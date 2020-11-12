The Non-Executive of Caribbean Utilities Company (Other OTC: CUPUF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Caribbean Utilities Company (CUPUF – Research Report), Eddinton M Powell, bought shares of CUPUF for $184.9K.

This recent transaction increases Eddinton M Powell’s holding in the company by 1381% to a total of $188.2K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

CUPUF’s market cap is $569 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 20.80. The company has a one-year high of $17.25 and a one-year low of $13.25. Currently, Caribbean Utilities Company has an average volume of .

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Caribbean Utilities Co. Ltd. is engaged in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity produced from diesel generation for Grand Cayman. It also engages in the provision of fibre optic infrastructure and other information and communication technology through its subsidiary, DataLink, Ltd. The company was founded on April 30, 1966 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.