The Non-Executive of Cardiol Therapeutics (Other OTC: CRTPF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Non-Executive of Cardiol Therapeutics (CRTPF – Research Report), Peter Pekos, bought shares of CRTPF for $95.6K.

This recent transaction increases Peter Pekos’ holding in the company by 10% to a total of $827.5K. In addition to Peter Pekos, 2 other CRTPF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Currently, Cardiol Therapeutics has an average volume of 39.74K. The company has a one-year high of $4.90 and a one-year low of $1.08.

Cardiol Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and commercial development of pharmaceutical cannabidiol products and targeted therapies for inflammatory diseases. Its products pipelines include heart failure products, glioblastoma multiforme and pharmaceutical cannabidol. The company was founded by David Elsley, Eldon Smith, and Anthony Bolton on January 19, 2017 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.