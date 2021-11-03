The Non-Executive of Capitan Mining (Other OTC: CAPTF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Capitan Mining (CAPTF – Research Report), John-Mark Gardner Staude, bought shares of CAPTF for $4,400.

Following this transaction John-Mark Gardner Staude’s holding in the company was increased by 2% to a total of $167.4K.

CAPTF’s market cap is $9.82 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -0.70. Currently, Capitan Mining has an average volume of .

Capitan Mining Inc is an exploration stage company. The company is focused on the 100% owned gold and silver Penoles project in Durango, Mexico.