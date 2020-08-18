The Non-Executive of Canopy Growth is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Non-Executive of Canopy Growth (CGC – Research Report), David Angelo Lazzarato, exercised options to sell 1,010 CGC shares for a total transaction value of $23.13K.

Based on Canopy Growth’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $108 million and quarterly net profit of $457 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $90.48 million and had a GAAP net loss of $186 million. The company has a one-year high of $28.89 and a one-year low of $9.00.

CGC is a controversial stock, with 3 analysts recommending Buy, while 3 recommends selling the stock. Based on 16 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $18.58, reflecting a -8.8% downside. One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Hold CGC with a $21.00 price target.

The insider sentiment on Canopy Growth has been negative according to 29 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The company offers products including oils and concentrates, soft gel capsules and hemp. It focuses on the treatment of chronic pain, seizures, muscle spasms, nausea, and loss of appetite. The company was founded by Bruce Linton on August 5, 2009 and is headquartered in Smith Falls, Canada.