The Non-Executive of Cannara Biotech (Other OTC: LOVFF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Non-Executive of Cannara Biotech (LOVFF – Research Report), Donald John Olds, bought shares of LOVFF for $14.5K.

Following this transaction Donald John Olds’ holding in the company was increased by 48% to a total of $37.15K.

Based on Cannara Biotech’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending November 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.33 million and GAAP net loss of -$3,495,033. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $533.2K and had a GAAP net loss of $2.72 million. Currently, Cannara Biotech has an average volume of 35.65K. LOVFF’s market cap is $90.14 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -4.00.

Cannara Biotech Inc is engaged in production of indoor cannabis and derivative products for the Canadian and international markets. The company is building indoor cannabis cultivation facility in Quebec, Canada.