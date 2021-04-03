The Non-Executive of Cannabix Technologies (Other OTC: BLOZF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Cannabix Technologies (BLOZF – Research Report), Thomas William Clarke, sold shares of BLOZF for $13.4K.

Following Thomas William Clarke’s last BLOZF Sell transaction on July 29, 2020, the stock climbed by 0.8%.

Currently, Cannabix Technologies has an average volume of 147.12K. The company has a one-year high of $1.96 and a one-year low of $0.23. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 22.95.

Thomas William Clarke's trades have generated a 26.6% average return based on past transactions.

Cannabix Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and manufacturing of marijuana breathalyzer for law enforcement. It develops marijuana test devices to detect tetrahydrocannabinol using breath sample. The company was founded on April 5, 2011 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.