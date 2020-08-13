The Non-Executive of Cannabis One Holdings (Other OTC: CAAOF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Non-Executive of Cannabis One Holdings (CAAOF – Research Report), Alnoor Nathoo, bought shares of CAAOF for $7,848.

This recent transaction increases Alnoor Nathoo’s holding in the company by 2% to a total of $319.4K.

Based on Cannabis One Holdings’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending October 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $691.2K and GAAP net loss of -$855,626. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $0 and had a GAAP net loss of $241.8K. The company has a one-year high of $0.36 and a one-year low of $0.01.

The insider sentiment on Cannabis One Holdings has been positive according to 12 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Cannabis One Holdings, Inc. engages in the cannabis retail distribution and brand manufacturing. The company was founded by Jeffrey Allan Mascio in 2015 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.