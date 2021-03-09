The Non-Executive of Canfor (Other OTC: CFPZF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Canfor (CFPZF – Research Report), Barbara Hislop, sold shares of CFPZF for $4.49M.

Based on Canfor’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.62 billion and quarterly net profit of $336 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.11 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $39.1 million. The company has a one-year high of $22.88 and a one-year low of $4.29.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $27.73, reflecting a -25.4% downside.

Canfor Corp. operates as an integrated forest products company. It operates through the Lumber and Pulp and Paper segments. The Lumber segment deals with logging activities and manufactures wood chips, pellets and wood products. The Pulp and Paper segment produces and trades northern bleached softwood kraft and bleached chemi-thermo mechanical pulp. The company was founded by John G. Prentice and L.L.G. Bentley in 1938 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.