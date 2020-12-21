The Non-Executive of Canadian Tire (Other OTC: CDNAF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Canadian Tire (CDNAF – Research Report), J Michael Owens, bought shares of CDNAF for $24.89K.

Following this transaction J Michael Owens’ holding in the company was increased by 30% to a total of $86.49K.

Based on Canadian Tire’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $3.99 billion and quarterly net profit of $296 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.64 billion and had a net profit of $197 million. The company has a one-year high of $130.59 and a one-year low of $46.80. Currently, Canadian Tire has an average volume of 10.

Six different firms, including Scotiabank and TD Securities, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $133.92, reflecting a -100.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on Canadian Tire has been negative according to 22 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Canadian Tire sells home goods, sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, automotive parts and accessories, and vehicle fuel through a 1,700-store network of company, dealer, and franchisee-operated locations across Canada. Aside from the namesake banner, stores operate primarily under the Mark’s, SportChek, Atmosphere, and PartSource monikers. The company acquired Helly Hansen, a Norwegian sportswear and workwear brand, in 2018. The firm also operates and holds majority ownership of a financing arm (Canadian Tire Financial Services; 20% owned by Scotiabank) and a REIT (CT REIT; Canadian Tire owns about 70% of the unit).