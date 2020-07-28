The Non-Executive of Canadian Railway (NYSE: CNI) is Selling Shares

On July 25, the Non-Executive of Canadian Railway (CNI – Research Report), Edith E Holiday, sold shares of CNI for $672.8K.

Following Edith E Holiday’s last CNI Sell transaction on February 06, 2019, the stock climbed by 16.6%. In addition to Edith E Holiday, one other CNI executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $97.63 and a one-year low of $65.13. Currently, Canadian Railway has an average volume of 953.71K.

Based on 19 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $96.69, reflecting a -0.2% downside.

The insider sentiment on Canadian Railway has been negative according to 54 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Canadian National Railway Co. engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development, and maps and network. The firm offers their services in automotive; coal; fertilizer; food and beverages; forest products; dimensional loads; grain; metals and minerals; and petroleum and chemicals industries. The company was founded on June 6, 1919 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.