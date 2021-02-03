The Non-Executive of Canadian Railway (NYSE: CNI) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Non-Executive of Canadian Railway (CNI – Research Report), Donald John Carty, bought shares of CNI for $289.3K.

Following Donald John Carty’s last CNI Buy transaction on February 06, 2019, the stock climbed by 26.1%. In addition to Donald John Carty, 6 other CNI executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Canadian Railway’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $3.66 billion and quarterly net profit of $1.02 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.58 billion and had a net profit of $873 million. The company has a one-year high of $116.16 and a one-year low of $65.13. Currently, Canadian Railway has an average volume of 661.65K.

Based on 19 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $113.79, reflecting a -7.1% downside. Five different firms, including Bernstein and BMO Capital, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $419.8M worth of CNI shares and purchased $1.78M worth of CNI shares. The insider sentiment on Canadian Railway has been negative according to 72 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Donald John Carty’s trades have generated a 18.2% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Canadian National Railway Co. engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development, and maps and network. The firm offers their services in automotive; coal; fertilizer; food and beverages; forest products; dimensional loads; grain; metals and minerals; and petroleum and chemicals industries. The company was founded on June 6, 1919 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.