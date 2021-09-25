The Non-Executive of Canadian Palladium Resources (Other OTC: DCNNF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Canadian Palladium Resources (DCNNF – Research Report), Garry James Clark, bought shares of DCNNF for $50K.

Following this transaction Garry James Clark’s holding in the company was increased by 58% to a total of $83.32K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, Canadian Palladium Resources has an average volume of 75.80K.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Canadian Palladium Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in North America. It properties include Turner Lake gold property in the Nunavut Territory. The company was founded on August 25, 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.