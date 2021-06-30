The Non-Executive of Canadian Natural (NYSE: CNQ) is Selling Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Canadian Natural (CNQ – Research Report), David A Tuer, sold shares of CNQ for $534.6K.

In addition to David A Tuer, 10 other CNQ executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Canadian Natural’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $7.02 billion and quarterly net profit of $1.38 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.65 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $1.28 billion. The company has a one-year high of $38.10 and a one-year low of $14.85. CNQ’s market cap is $42.76 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 24.80.

Based on 12 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $48.20, reflecting a -24.8% downside.

The insider sentiment on Canadian Natural has been negative according to 155 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Founded in 1973, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company. It is engaged in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).